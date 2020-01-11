Jewel (JWL) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Jewel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00006244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Jewel has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Jewel has a market cap of $27.82 million and approximately $710,812.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jewel

Jewel (JWL) is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

