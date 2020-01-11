Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JAGX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

JAGX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 425,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,563. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.80. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 million. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 675.03% and a negative net margin of 771.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

