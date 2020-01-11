Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

ISTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 target price on Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of ISTR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. Investar has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $26.46.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Investar had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Investar by 129,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Investar by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Investar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Investar by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

