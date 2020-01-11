Intuitive Surgical’s (ISRG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $655.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $690.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $605.31.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $12.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $598.72. 1,278,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,692. The company has a fifty day moving average of $587.75 and a 200 day moving average of $543.09. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $455.15 and a twelve month high of $616.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,113,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,042,638.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $1,318,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,979,000 after buying an additional 76,599 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 55,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,398,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.