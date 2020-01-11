Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $605.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,113,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,638.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,365 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32,872.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,259,000 after buying an additional 1,842,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,288,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,785,000 after buying an additional 1,204,750 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $302,483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,629,709,000 after buying an additional 169,521 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $84,805,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $12.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $598.72. 1,278,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,692. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $455.15 and a 52-week high of $616.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $587.75 and its 200-day moving average is $543.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

