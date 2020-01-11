Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,860 at Deutsche Bank

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 4,935 ($64.92) to GBX 4,860 ($63.93) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

IHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 4,350 ($57.22) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price (down from GBX 4,800 ($63.14)) on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,973.33 ($65.42).

Shares of LON IHG traded down GBX 45 ($0.59) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,020 ($66.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,968. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,021.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,059.88. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,227 ($55.60) and a one year high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90). The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

