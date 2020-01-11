ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INGA. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.60 ($13.49) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.43 ($14.45).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.