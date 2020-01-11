Infinitus Token (INF) Market Cap Tops $629,658.00

Infinitus Token (CURRENCY:INF) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Infinitus Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000727 BTC on major exchanges including Bitkub and Kyber Network. Over the last week, Infinitus Token has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Infinitus Token has a market capitalization of $629,658.00 and $268.00 worth of Infinitus Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitus Token Token Profile

Infinitus Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,641,501 tokens. The official message board for Infinitus Token is medium.com/infinitustoken . Infinitus Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinitus Token is inftech.io

Buying and Selling Infinitus Token

Infinitus Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and Bitkub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitus Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitus Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitus Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

