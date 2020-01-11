Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Now Covered by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on IMVT. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IMVT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.94. 133,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,755. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

