Ibstock (LON:IBST) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 260 ($3.42).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ibstock to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 268 ($3.53) in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ibstock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 284.63 ($3.74).

Shares of LON:IBST traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 304.20 ($4.00). 1,423,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 18.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 288.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 248.55. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

