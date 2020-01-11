Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HBP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 68,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,038. Huttig Building Products has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Huttig Building Products had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 53.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 214,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.