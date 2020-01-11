Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of HBP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 68,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,038. Huttig Building Products has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Huttig Building Products had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter.
Huttig Building Products Company Profile
Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.
