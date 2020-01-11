HTMLCOIN 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,393.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and $9,393.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bleutrade, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00053247 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00793540 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00033251 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00207089 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004588 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00078396 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001702 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Fatbtc and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

