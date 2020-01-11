HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.17

Media stories about HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HPQ Silicon Resources earned a coverage optimism score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of HPQ traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.08. 55,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,237. HPQ Silicon Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44. The company has a market cap of $18.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and polysilicon in Canada. It holds interests in the high purity quartz properties that cover an area of approximately 3,500 Ha located in Quebec. The company also produces and manufactures multi and monocrystalline solar cells of the P and N types for the production of photovoltaic conversion.

