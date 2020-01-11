HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.17

Media stories about HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HPQ Silicon Resources earned a coverage optimism score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.
Shares of HPQ traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.08. 55,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,237. HPQ Silicon Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44. The company has a market cap of $18.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71.
About HPQ Silicon Resources
