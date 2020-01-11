Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HTZ. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE HTZ traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,471. Hertz Global has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -93.29 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. Hertz Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icahn Carl C increased its position in Hertz Global by 72.7% during the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 41,895,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,831,000 after buying an additional 17,631,446 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 53.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,972,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,917,000 after purchasing an additional 989,685 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 50.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 626,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 24.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 211,703 shares during the last quarter.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

