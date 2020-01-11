HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $181,600.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,181 shares in the company, valued at $452,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth $44,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in HealthStream by 13.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HealthStream by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.33. 130,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,906. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.65 million, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

