Head-To-Head Contrast: Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) & PUYI INC/ADR (NYSE:PUYI)

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) and PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Legg Mason shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PUYI INC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Legg Mason shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Legg Mason and PUYI INC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason -1.93% 7.67% 3.65% PUYI INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Legg Mason and PUYI INC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason 2 4 3 0 2.11 PUYI INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Legg Mason presently has a consensus target price of $35.63, suggesting a potential downside of 0.71%. Given Legg Mason’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Legg Mason is more favorable than PUYI INC/ADR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legg Mason and PUYI INC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason $2.90 billion 1.07 -$28.51 million $3.04 11.80 PUYI INC/ADR $29.60 million 10.43 $7.80 million N/A N/A

PUYI INC/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Legg Mason.

Summary

Legg Mason beats PUYI INC/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

PUYI INC/ADR Company Profile

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

