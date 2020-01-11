Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.67.

NYSE:HAE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.23. 282,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.49.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $252.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,456 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total transaction of $175,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $2,001,668.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,207 shares of company stock worth $3,717,592. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Haemonetics by 18.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 532.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

