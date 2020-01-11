GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Price Target Raised to C$2.60

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) had its price target increased by Pi Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.60 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE GTT traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.04. 89,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,807. GT Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $127.85 million and a PE ratio of -9.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.97.

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that GT Gold will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

