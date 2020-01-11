Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GRPN. Wedbush set a $3.50 target price on shares of Groupon and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Groupon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Groupon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.28.

GRPN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. 7,422,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764,855. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $495.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 704,025 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth $145,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,785,475 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 297,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,871,349 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $60,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,452 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

