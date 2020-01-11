Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €56.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.81 ($52.11).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

ETR:HLE traded down €1.40 ($1.63) on Friday, hitting €48.46 ($56.35). 181,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52 week low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a 52 week high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €44.01.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.