GAPS (GAP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. GAPS has a market capitalization of $63.79 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS token can now be purchased for $6.38 or 0.00078396 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00053247 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,163.03 or 1.00319564 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00055933 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001772 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000383 BTC.

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

GAPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

