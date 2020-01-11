GameCredits Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,414.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $9,414.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Coinrail, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00629740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009907 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 95.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000441 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitBay, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinrail, Livecoin, Crex24 and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

