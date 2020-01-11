GAMB Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. In the last week, GAMB has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $460,714.00 and approximately $225,342.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.66 or 0.06010778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036134 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001771 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001165 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

