Flowchain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,510.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. Flowchain has a market cap of $1.24 million and $5,510.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain token can now be bought for $1.79 or 0.00022049 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.11 or 0.05960138 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026486 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035721 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001750 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

