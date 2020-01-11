FLO (FLO) Price Reaches $0.0220 on Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, FLO has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $9,960.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00057410 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 102.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

