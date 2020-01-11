FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of FLIR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.96. 259,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,835. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $55.54. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.15.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $238,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,585 shares of company stock valued at $939,391 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

