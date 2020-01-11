FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
FLIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.40.
Shares of FLIR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.96. 259,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,835. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $55.54. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $238,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,585 shares of company stock valued at $939,391 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.
About FLIR Systems
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
