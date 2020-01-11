FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives $50.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.64. 4,093,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,783. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

