First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

Shares of FDEF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 86,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First Defiance Financial has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.99.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDEF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.