FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FBK. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded FB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 41,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,942. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 356.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 362.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $451,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

