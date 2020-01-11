Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

FARM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros from $21.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.63.

FARM stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. Farmer Bros has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $223.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $138.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farmer Bros will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Farmer Bros by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Farmer Bros by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Farmer Bros by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Farmer Bros by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Farmer Bros by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

