Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

FLMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Falcon Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.80 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 139,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,323. The company has a market capitalization of $588.76 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 117,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $748,107.72. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1,296.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 1,858,954 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,385,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 194,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 163,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 50.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 368,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 123,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

