Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ ESTA traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,094. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 0.57. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a negative return on equity of 75.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,719,000 after acquiring an additional 646,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

