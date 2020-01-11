Enjin Coin Hits Market Cap of $58.61 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0740 or 0.00000911 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, COSS and Cobinhood. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $58.61 million and $4.06 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.80 or 0.01978125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00186189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00028304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00122397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 791,787,740 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui, Cryptopia, Upbit, AirSwap, Coinrail, Bancor Network, Binance, COSS, Bittrex, OKEx, Kyber Network, Livecoin, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

