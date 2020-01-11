Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has GBX 1,070 ($14.08) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 930 ($12.23).

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DNLM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,004.17 ($13.21).

Shares of DNLM stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,082 ($14.23). 1,253,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,052.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 910.68. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 633 ($8.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

