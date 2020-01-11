Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of DEI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. 1,204,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,238. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,507,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,582 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,131,000 after purchasing an additional 772,521 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,468,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,785,000 after purchasing an additional 430,284 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,941,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 231,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,432,000 after purchasing an additional 215,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

