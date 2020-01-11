Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNFGY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 452. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

