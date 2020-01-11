Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNFGY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 452. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

