Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

UFS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Domtar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Get Domtar alerts:

Domtar stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 739,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.94. Domtar has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $53.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Domtar had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Domtar will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Domtar’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Domtar by 37.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Domtar during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Domtar by 1,915.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Domtar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.