DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $243.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strong contributions from the Sensor and Transmitter segments remain key catalysts for DexCom. Further, solid guidance instills optimism in the stock. The glucose monitoring market presents significant commercial opportunity for DexCom. Opportunities in alternative markets such as the non-intensive diabetes management space, hospital, gestational, pre-diabetes and obesity are likely to provide DexCom a competitive edge in the MedTech space. DexCom exited the third quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in a year's time. Meanwhile, cutthroat competition in the market for blood & glucose monitoring devices remains a headwind.”

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.80.

Shares of DXCM traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.30. The company had a trading volume of 627,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,257. DexCom has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $242.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 196.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.34, for a total value of $233,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total value of $117,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,136 shares of company stock valued at $9,254,429 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in DexCom by 379.3% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,308,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 304,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,393,000 after acquiring an additional 132,058 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

