CPChain (CPC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.61 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $124,664.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00793540 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00033251 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000190 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001119 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

