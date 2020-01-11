Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

COUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Coupa Software from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.57.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.60. The stock had a trading volume of 805,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,997. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $63.17 and a fifty-two week high of $173.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $812,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $37,286.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,352,810 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,580,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

