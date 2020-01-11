Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €133.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Continental currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €132.18 ($153.70).

Get Continental alerts:

CON traded down €1.12 ($1.30) during trading on Friday, reaching €119.00 ($138.37). 632,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,379. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a fifty-two week high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €117.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €119.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.80.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.