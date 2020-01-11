Computacenter (LON:CCC) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,550 by Analysts at Barclays

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Computacenter to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,485 ($19.53) to GBX 1,625 ($21.38) in a research report on Thursday.

Computacenter stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,694 ($22.28). 472,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. Computacenter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,867 ($24.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,651.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,417.42.

In related news, insider Raymond Gray sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.24), for a total value of £28,036.40 ($36,880.29).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

