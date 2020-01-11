CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVLT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut CommVault Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.83.

CVLT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 284,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,531. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.10. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $69.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $167.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.28 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommVault Systems news, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,442,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $32,466.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,332 shares of company stock worth $5,786,317 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

