Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

CLSD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. 1,686,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,432. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 18,893.49% and a negative return on equity of 316.25%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 205,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 370,690 shares in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.