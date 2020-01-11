Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Receives $11.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cision in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Cision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:CISN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.98. 2,624,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,523. Cision has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Cision had a positive return on equity of 25.62% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $185.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cision will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 25,000 shares of Cision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $252,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,613,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,314,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CISN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cision in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cision by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cision by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

