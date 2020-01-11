Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Imperial Capital

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target cut by Imperial Capital from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley cut Cinemark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Cinemark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.13. 1,626,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,194. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 537.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cinemark by 20.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.