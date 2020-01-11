Cindicator (CND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $251,078.00

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, GOPAX, Ethfinex and Binance. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $11.31 million and $251,078.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cindicator alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.80 or 0.01978125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00186189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00028304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00122397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator launched on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,878,980,800 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ABCC, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Binance and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.