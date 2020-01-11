Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CHNG. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.64.
NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. 1,706,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,867. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $16.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
