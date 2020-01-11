Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHNG. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.64.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. 1,706,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,867. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $16.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $795.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.