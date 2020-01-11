ChainX (PCX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $387,017.00

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $387,017.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00014378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01914833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00186421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00121433 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 3,294,050 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

