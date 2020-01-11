Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target Raised to GBX 127 at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CEY. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Centamin to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 127.83 ($1.68).

Shares of Centamin stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 125.55 ($1.65). 6,817,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.27. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04).

In related news, insider Marna Cloete purchased 15,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

